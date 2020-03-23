Telly tattle: Bigg Boss 13 returns; Maharaj Ki Jai Ho to air from tonight Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 returns tonight. The channel has decided to rerun the reality show as a replacement for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which wrapped up last week. No new offering has been planned due to the suspension of shooting. Sidharth Shukla was the winner of the show, which ran from September to

