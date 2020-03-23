Global  

Chris Hemsworth offers free home workouts during coronavirus lockdown

Mid-Day Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Actor Chris Hemsworth will offer workouts classes for free as gyms around Australia are set to close down in a bid to curtail COVID-19 spread. On Monday, the superstar took to Instagram to announce that for six weeks, he will be waiving the subscription fee to his online health, fitness and well-being program on Centrfit...
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Oakmont Bakery To Provide Sandwiches To Those In Need

Oakmont Bakery To Provide Sandwiches To Those In Need 01:40

 The local bakery will provide 10,000 free sandwiches to those in need amid the Coronavirus outbreak, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

