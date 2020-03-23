Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson feeling better after coronavirus quarantine in Australia

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson feeling better after coronavirus quarantine in Australia

Mid-Day Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Hollywood megastar Tom Hanks has said that he and wife Rita Wilson are feeling better after two weeks in hospital and self-isolation after being tested positive for coronavirus. Hanks provided a positive update in a Sunday night on Twitter.

"Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," he wrote. The actor is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Hanks 'feels better' two weeks after first coronavirus symptoms

Tom Hanks 'feels better' two weeks after first coronavirus symptoms 00:43

 Tom Hanks has issued a latest update on his and wife Rita Wilson's coronavirus status, revealing the pair "feel better" two weeks after their first symptoms, and he has urged others to self-isolate during the pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.