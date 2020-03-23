Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows gratitude towards coronavirus warriors

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows gratitude towards coronavirus warriors

Mid-Day Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Many B-town stars have shown gratitude towards those leading the fight against coronavirus and Priyanka Chopra is also one of them. Despite not being in India, Chopra lent her support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janta Curfew'.

"Although I couldn't be there in India to join, I'm there in spirit....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Priyanka Chopra Jonas gushes over Nick Jonas' support

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gushes over Nick Jonas' support 00:47

 Priyanka Chopra Jonas finds her husband Nick Jonas' support "so attractive", as she says the singer always "feels empowered" by seeing her empowered.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArunKrishnan_

Arun Krishnan 🇮🇳 @bhartijainTOI Although I wouldn't be too surprised to see the following in the coming days: "Priyanka Chopra and… https://t.co/DUPK6yoRCi 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.