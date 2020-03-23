Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sara Ali Khan crosses 20 million followers milestone on Instagram!

Sara Ali Khan crosses 20 million followers milestone on Instagram!

Mid-Day Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Sara Ali Khan has made ripples across the Indian film Industry right from the day her debut film was dropped in this ocean of cinema. Sara Ali Khan, who is known for her admirable acting skills, is also well-known in the Indian film industry for her colossal fan-following, audience and presence on social media. The actress surely...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: How Sara Ali Khan Is 'Working From Home'-

How Sara Ali Khan Is 'Working From Home'- 03:19

 How Sara Ali Khan Is 'Working From Home'-

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.