Janata Curfew: Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan reunite with a newly reformed club

Mid-Day Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
B-Town's high-flying stars have found a way to stay connected despite Janata Curfew. Although life outside has virtually come to a standstill, many among our Bollywood have fallen back on technology to catch up.

Actress Katrina Kaif on Sunday posted a screenshot of a video call she had Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, amid...
