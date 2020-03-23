Janata Curfew: Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan reunite with a newly reformed club Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

B-Town's high-flying stars have found a way to stay connected despite Janata Curfew. Although life outside has virtually come to a standstill, many among our Bollywood have fallen back on technology to catch up.



Actress Katrina Kaif on Sunday posted a screenshot of a video call she had Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, amid... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Vaishali RT @latestly: #JanataCurfew: #KatrinaKaif Catches Up With Pals #VarunDhawan and #ArjunKapoor Over Video Call Amid #COVID19 Lockdown @arjun… 21 hours ago मितेश✈ RT @news18dotcom: B-Town's high-flying stars have found a way to stay connected despite Janata Curfew. https://t.co/YkAIDycfy4 21 hours ago News18.com B-Town's high-flying stars have found a way to stay connected despite Janata Curfew. https://t.co/YkAIDycfy4 21 hours ago LatestLY #JanataCurfew: #KatrinaKaif Catches Up With Pals #VarunDhawan and #ArjunKapoor Over Video Call Amid #COVID19 Lockdo… https://t.co/hGiLObuoaB 23 hours ago Akansha Sharma Salman Khan With His Besties Katrina Kaif And Jacqueline EMOTIONAL Appeal For Janata Curfew https://t.co/iXa7A9rhV7 1 day ago