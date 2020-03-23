Love in the times of social distancing, Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's banter is all things cheerful Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

In times of a lockdown when meeting near and dear ones have become a distant reality, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are giving company to each other virtually. In a Insta story both Richa and Ali posted, he is seen bantering with his fiancé. Their conversation will have one in splits. Evidently missing each other, the video has Ali... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Andrej Georgievski RT @lexfridman: I recommend not only social distancing but social media distancing. Read books. Take classes. Work on a difficult project.… 4 minutes ago Bianca 🦄 Revisiting this series during social distancing. It was with this series that I discovered a love for fantasy and r… https://t.co/gHaumR3BZ5 9 minutes ago bff: Bundesverband RT @takebackthetech: love in the time of coronavirus.. Make sexting safer during these social distancing times! Here are a few tips to prot… 1 hour ago Lesley Meredith Really feel for all the nan’s yesterday social distancing alone who couldn’t have cuddles due to these uncertain t… https://t.co/gsytex2mIV 1 hour ago mid-day Far from becoming irrelevant, online dating is experiencing a surge during times of social distancing. But in its n… https://t.co/x9SbPZAXR9 1 hour ago