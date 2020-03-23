Model said she 'couldn't get out of bed for two weeks' and thought she was 'going to die' after straddling the actor for the iconic campaign

You Might Like

Tweets about this NerdyGurl4evr RT @Independent: Mark Wahlberg says his behaviour wasn’t very ‘worldly’ on Calvin Klein shoot that led to Kate Moss’s ‘breakdown’ https://t… 15 minutes ago Independent Arts Mark Wahlberg says his behaviour wasn’t very ‘worldly’ on Calvin Klein shoot that led to Kate Moss’s ‘breakdown’ https://t.co/TwLfCDpXqX 26 minutes ago Independent Film Mark Wahlberg says his behaviour wasn’t very ‘worldly’ on Calvin Klein shoot that led to Kate Moss’s ‘breakdown’ https://t.co/6J7Q2ay2rW 26 minutes ago The Independent Mark Wahlberg says his behaviour wasn’t very ‘worldly’ on Calvin Klein shoot that led to Kate Moss’s ‘breakdown’ https://t.co/Jauz9jLUms 45 minutes ago