Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Coronavirus: Danny DeVito urges young people to stay indoors or 'old people' like him might die

Coronavirus: Danny DeVito urges young people to stay indoors or 'old people' like him might die

Independent Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Robert De Niro also referenced one of his classic movie lines in his own coronavirus message
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: 'You are not invincible': WHO to youth

'You are not invincible': WHO to youth 00:52

 Coronavirus can sicken or kill young people, who must also avoid mingling and spreading it to older and more vulnerable people, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.