Coronavirus: Danny DeVito urges young people to stay indoors or 'old people' like him might die

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Robert De Niro also referenced one of his classic movie lines in his own coronavirus message 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published 'You are not invincible': WHO to youth 00:52 Coronavirus can sicken or kill young people, who must also avoid mingling and spreading it to older and more vulnerable people, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.