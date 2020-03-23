Global
Coronavirus: Danny DeVito urges young people to stay indoors or 'old people' like him might die
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Coronavirus: Danny DeVito urges young people to stay indoors or 'old people' like him might die
Monday, 23 March 2020 (
9 hours ago
)
Robert De Niro also referenced one of his classic movie lines in his own coronavirus message
'You are not invincible': WHO to youth
00:52
Coronavirus can sicken or kill young people, who must also avoid mingling and spreading it to older and more vulnerable people, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.
