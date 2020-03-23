Global  

James Blake To Play Instagram Live Concert

Clash Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
James Blake To Play Instagram Live ConcertIt kicks off in a few hours...

*James Blake* is set to play a special Instagram Live concert later today (March 23rd).

The songwriter is clearly getting cabin fever, and is itching to perform for fans.

Deciding to launch an Instagram Live concert, the action kicks off at 7pm.

Here's the announce.



Ok looks like we’re in this for the long haul so I’m jumping in... gotta play for you guys somehow.

12pm PST tomorrow on IG live
That’s 8pm GMT

See you then!

— James Blake (@jamesblake) March 22, 2020



Ok that’s 7pm GMT cause of some daylight savings nonsense. Sorry. It’s earth’s fault I got that wrong

— James Blake (@jamesblake) March 22, 2020

He couldn't resist a cheeky joke, however.



Requests? I will of course be opening with ‘Imagine’.

— James Blake (@jamesblake) March 22, 2020

*James Blake* will play an Instagram Live concert at 7pm tonight (March 23rd).

0
