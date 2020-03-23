Morning Joe: ‘The Country is Flying Blind’ and Trump ‘Does Not Have the Mentality to Lead us Through This Crisis’
Monday, 23 March 2020 () Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi had slightly different takes on Sunday's White House press conference in which President Donald Trump tried to calm frayed American nerves, but could not resist mocking the coronavirus quarantine of Sen. Mitt Romney or complaining about the ill effects of being president has had on his personal wealth.
