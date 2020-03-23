Global  

Ananya dressing up during COVID-19 is funny

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Actress Ananya Panday, who was last seen in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, is making the most during her self-quarantine period. Recently, a lot of pictures and videos of Ananya were shared on social media where she was seen showing off her creative side by painting with her sister Rysa.
