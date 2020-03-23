Ananya dressing up during COVID-19 is funny

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Actress Ananya Panday, who was last seen in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, is making the most during her self-quarantine period. Recently, a lot of pictures and videos of Ananya were shared on social media where she was seen showing off her creative side by painting with her sister Rysa. 👓 View full article

