'Didn't excite me much': Randeep Hooda on not watching Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari' Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

During an interaction, Randeep Hooda spoke at length about his film on 'Battle of Saragarhi' and why he didn't watch Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari'. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this