Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Meghan Markle's Nickname on the 'Suits' Set Revealed

Meghan Markle's Nickname on the 'Suits' Set Revealed

Just Jared Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Duchess Meghan Markle was given a unique nickname by the cast of Suits when she starred on the show from 2011 to 2017, before she married Prince Harry. Royal insider Omid Scobie revealed that the Duchess was called “Meghan Gets Sh*t Done” by her cast mates during his appearance on Vice‘s “Vice Versa: Meghan Markle [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: This is How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Support the Queen During These Times

This is How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Support the Queen During These Times 00:52

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be thousands of miles away from Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family, but they are still showing their support during these trying times. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CSomerton

Cher Somerton RT @TourreBakahai: The world is in meltdown, with people facing death and economic ruin because of Coronavirus, but that won't stop Meghan… 48 seconds ago

HumptyD49831913

HumptyDumpty, Duchess of La La Land RT @messymegsy: Awww. How humanitarian. 🙄🙄 Meghan Markle's nickname on Suits was 'Meghan gets sh** done' https://t.co/aXV7RRJyEW via @Fema… 4 minutes ago

eleishharvey1

eleish harvey 🇬🇧 #Removethesussextitles. #Megxit Meghan Markle's nickname on Suits was 'Meghan gets sh** done' https://t.co/X0Gl5ehepl via https://t.co/Sd1uqFKzlC 😂… https://t.co/FZjTS6Hf1H 8 minutes ago

song_title

Flourish gratitude The film said it Random Encounters! Meghan Markle's nickname on Suits was 'Meghan gets s*** done' after she began… https://t.co/iDoitDqkVC 39 minutes ago

belinda_palmada

Belinda Palmada RT @DailyMailCeleb: Meghan Markle’s nickname on Suits was ‘Meghan gets s*** done’ https://t.co/1UUAJTsTer 48 minutes ago

SharonR84166358

Shazza RT @things_royal: More rehashed stories to show what a true humanitarian Megxit is. 🙄 Meghan Markle's nickname on Suits was 'Meghan gets s… 52 minutes ago

Cynthia76054264

Cynthia25 RT @kery_mll: What kind of***thinks handing out scraps of other people's leftover food to a homeless shelter is a good look! It's like… 58 minutes ago

kery_mll

k.e.r.y_mll What kind of***thinks handing out scraps of other people's leftover food to a homeless shelter is a good look!… https://t.co/kQT20xjBmk 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.