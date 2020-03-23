Don Lewis Wiki: Facts about Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is turning out to be the wildest documentary in its true-crime library. The feud between the self-proclaimed Tiger King, Joe Exotic, and the animal rights advocate Carole Baskin culminated in Joe getting convicted for plotting Baskin’s murder. He never succeeded, but their clashes are certainly insane. Joe’s tirade against […]



