Fox News Host Hits Dr. Fauci, 'TV Mouthpieces Whipping Up Fear': 'This Total Economic Shutdown Will Kill People'

Mediaite Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Fox News host Steve Hilton stormed against Dr. Anthony Fauci and "the ruling class" by accusing them of fear-mongering over the coronavirus and ignoring how "this total economic shutdown will kill people."
News video: Trump Channels Fox News Coronavirus Rant

Trump Channels Fox News Coronavirus Rant 01:09

 After one Fox News host ranted against coronavirus precautions, President Donald Trump echoed the same feelings in a tweet rant.

