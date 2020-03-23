Japan PM Shinzo Abe Indicates Olympics Will Likely Be Postponed: ‘The World is Not in Such a Condition’ to Hold the Games in July

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Japan's Prime Minster, Shinzo Abe, gave the clearest indication yet that this summer's Olympics in Tokyo will be postponed. Japan's Prime Minster, Shinzo Abe, gave the clearest indication yet that this summer's Olympics in Tokyo will be postponed. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

8 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Shinzo Abe: Delay an option if Olympics can't be held fully 00:26 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said that a postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games is "unavoidable" following the outbreak of a new coronavirus. Whether Japan can hold the Tokyo Games as planned on July 24 has been a major international concern as the COVID-19 pandemic has spread globally.