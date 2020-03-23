Japan PM Shinzo Abe Indicates Olympics Will Likely Be Postponed: ‘The World is Not in Such a Condition’ to Hold the Games in July

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said that a postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games is "unavoidable" following the outbreak of a new coronavirus. Whether Japan can hold the Tokyo Games as planned on July 24 has been a major international concern as the COVID-19 pandemic has spread globally.
