WATCH: Joe Biden Delivers Coronavirus Speech After #WhereIsJoe Questions
Monday, 23 March 2020 () 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden will deliver a speech on the coronavirus, Monday, following repeated calls on social media questioning where Biden has been during the crisis.
Presidential hopeful Joe Biden doesn't want to debate Senator Bernie Sanders again. Biden says he's focusing on dealing with the crisis surrounding coronavirus pandemic right now. He went on to say that there have been enough debates, Business Insider reports. "I think we should get on with this,"...
