Dua Lipa Announces New Album 'Future Nostalgia' Will Be Released Sooner Than Expected!

Just Jared Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Dua Lipa has some great news for her fans! The 24-year-old “Don’t Start Now” hit-maker has announced that she has pushed up the release date of her upcoming record, Future Nostalgia. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa Due to the ongoing global health crisis, Dua is unable to promote the album as [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Dua Lipa's 'creating a new world' around Future Nostalgia

Dua Lipa's 'creating a new world' around Future Nostalgia 01:06

 Dua Lipa has shared how she is being creative around the release of her second album 'Future Nostalgia'.

Skyhousemusic

Skyhousemusic Dua Lipa announces early release of new album Future Nostalgia https://t.co/BjEOfS6U8v via @thefader 2 hours ago

MerfRadio

Merf Radio Coming on Friday! @DuaLipa #NewMusic #saveyourtown https://t.co/exJuQscMLI 1 day ago

SrBigodes_

Leví RT @JustJared: Yay! @DUALIPA is going to keep us dancing amid the pandemic, she's pushed up the release date of her new album #FutureNostal… 1 day ago

hotpress

Hot Press . @DUALIPA 's ‘Future Nostalgia’ is arriving a week sooner than planned and her upcoming UK/European tour is postpo… https://t.co/IQEkxpjfkn 1 day ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #DuaLipa announces early release of her album #'FutureNostalgia' after it leaked online https://t.co/W4l8VFSceT 2 days ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: After leak #DuaLipa announces next album to drop early this Friday https://t.co/iCuRXxVLnB 2 days ago

rollingstoneaus

Rolling Stone Australia Dua Lipa Announces Early Release of Her Album ‘Future Nostalgia’ https://t.co/lK6GOBZ3ud https://t.co/tKjm1s2tfV 2 days ago

ETCanada

ET Canada After leak #DuaLipa announces next album to drop early this Friday https://t.co/iCuRXxVLnB 2 days ago

