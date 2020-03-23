Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Amy Klobuchar's Husband Diagnosed with Coronavirus, Now In Hospital After Coughing Up Blood

Amy Klobuchar's Husband Diagnosed with Coronavirus, Now In Hospital After Coughing Up Blood

Just Jared Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Senator Amy Klobuchar‘s husband John Bessler, 52, is currently hospitalized with Coronavirus. “John started to feel sick when I was in Minnesota and he was in Washington D.C. and like so many others who have had the disease, he thought it was just a cold. Yet he immediately quarantined himself just in case and stopped [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Amy Klobuchar's Husband Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Amy Klobuchar's Husband Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:36

 Amy Klobuchar's husband test positive for the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AshleyA37947119

Adept Aspergian ⚘❤💛💚💙💜 @JoeBiden . . Rand Paul has C0r0na. Amy Klobuchar's husband has been diagnosed with C0r0na. Who's next, in politics? . . 57 seconds ago

BrianD063

Brian Hope RT @WashTimes: Sen. Amy Klobuchar's husband in the hospital, diagnosed with coronavirus https://t.co/0TiXn8Niym 2 minutes ago

dragontailscomp

JDK RT @seekerwisdom1: Sen. Amy Klobuchar's husband, John Bessler, hospitalized with coronavirus https://t.co/G9CoULqYvP 4 minutes ago

DiazUpNorth

Kevin Diaz Sen. Amy Klobuchar's husband, John Bessler, hospitalized with coronavirus https://t.co/jCm7ClRCLx 7 minutes ago

seekerwisdom1

cdp 🌊 🌎 Sen. Amy Klobuchar's husband, John Bessler, hospitalized with coronavirus https://t.co/G9CoULqYvP 11 minutes ago

SheilaJobe

Sheila Jobe RT @JamesFrye: Amy Klobuchar's husband has tested positive for COVID-19. She hadn't seen him in the past 2 weeks due to their differing sc… 11 minutes ago

Bernie_2k20

🌹Anti-Pandemic President W/out Dementia RT @dradahmed: Sen. Amy Klobuchar's husband, John Bessler, hospitalized with coronavirus. #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVID19 https://t.co/PCnppB… 12 minutes ago

kimbudant

Kim Budanit BREAKING NEWS Amy Klobuchar’s husband diagnosed and admitted into the hospital with #coronavirus She can not be w… https://t.co/CJYIDvycjx 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.