Charli D'Amelio Shares Her Experience Recording 'Stardog & Turbocat'

Just Jared Jr Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Charli D’Amelio is sharing more about her new animated film Stardog and Turbocat! The 15-year-old TikTok star recently hit the studio to record voice overs for the movie and she loved it! PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charli D’Amelio “I just did something for voice acting for a movie. I actually really enjoyed [...]
