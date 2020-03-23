Katharine McPhee, David Foster dedicate Mariah Carey song to health care workers: 'The actual heroes'

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have been performing mini concerts together while self-isolating at home because of the coronavirus outbreak. Katharine McPhee and David Foster have been performing mini concerts together while self-isolating at home because of the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published Elton John To Host Star Studded Benefit Concert For Coronavirus Healthcare Workers 00:37 Elton John and friends want to make sure America's medical professionals know how much they are appreciated. According to CNN, the superstar will host a benefit special, airing March 29 on Fox. The star-studded special will pay tribute to health care workers and first responders amid the coronavirus...