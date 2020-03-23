Will Forte, Maya Rudolph & Alessia Cara Star in Netflix's New Animated Film 'The Willoughbys' - Watch Trailer! Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A new Netflix animated film is on its way! The streaming service has just dropped the first trailer for its upcoming animated film, The Willoughbys. Based on the children’s book of the same name by Lois Lowry and written for the screen by Mark Stanleigh and Kris Pearn (who also directs), The Willoughbys stars a [...] 👓 View full article

The Willoughbys movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Convinced they'd be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family. Based on the book...

