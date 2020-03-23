Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Pregnant Michelle Williams Marries Thomas Kail in Secret Wedding Ceremony (Report)

Pregnant Michelle Williams Marries Thomas Kail in Secret Wedding Ceremony (Report)

Just Jared Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail have reportedly gotten married! The Oscar nominee, 39, and the director, 43, were spotted wearing what appeared to be wedding rings in new photos and Us Weekly has apparently confirmed that they are married. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Williams Michelle is currently pregnant with the couple’s [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Shauntrel17

Courtney S. Johnson RT @JustJared: Michelle Williams reportedly got married in secret! https://t.co/UuhYUrwGwh 14 minutes ago

omnigist1

Fashion & Beauty NG Michelle Williams Secretly Marries BF Thomas Kail While Pregnant — Congrats https://t.co/r5xB9uqvQQ via https://t.co/zstjZK6ka4 32 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Pregnant Michelle Williams Marries Thomas Kail in Secret Wedding Ceremony (Report) https://t.co/orEha1sFIZ https://t.co/UDI26ImyMn 43 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Pregnant Michelle Williams Marries Thomas Kail in Secret Wedding Ceremony (Report) https://t.co/TNOYpzreAC https://t.co/KsqTrmOs9j 43 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Pregnant Michelle Williams Marries Thomas Kail in Secret Wedding Ceremony (Report) https://t.co/xJCGAJrsuh https://t.co/qVs3RSRPMa 43 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Michelle Williams reportedly got married in secret! https://t.co/UuhYUrwGwh 51 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Michelle Williams Secretly Marries BF Thomas Kail While Pregnant — Congrats - https://t.co/QlDD0WzY35 1 hour ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Michelle Williams Secretly Marries BF Thomas Kail While Pregnant — Congrats 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.