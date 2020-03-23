Global  

Larry Kudlow: ‘The President is Right,’ Coronavirus Cure ‘Can’t Be Worse Than Disease’

Mediaite Monday, 23 March 2020
White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow agreed with President Donald Trump statement this week that the "cure" for the coronavirus can't end up being worse than the problem on Fox News, Monday.
