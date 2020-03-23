Global  

6ix9ine Seeks Early Prison Release Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Billboard.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
 6ix9ine's lawyer Lance Lazzaro is alleging that his client is at high-risk for not only catching the coronavirus but also dying from it.
News video: Prison insiders fear coronavirus outbreak

Prison insiders fear coronavirus outbreak 03:07

 Inmates, families, and staff from across the Arizona state prison system continue to express a growing concern about the corrections department’s ability to handle a coronavirus outbreak.

