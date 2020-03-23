Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > On Lock: Pop Icon Madonna Goes Nude For The ‘Gram In Bathtub To Address Coronavirus

On Lock: Pop Icon Madonna Goes Nude For The ‘Gram In Bathtub To Address Coronavirus

SOHH Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
On Lock: Pop Icon Madonna Goes Nude For The ‘Gram In Bathtub To Address CoronavirusPop icon Madonna is letting it all out in the name of quarantine. The music legend has come forward to share NSFW bathtub footage of herself addressing the coronavirus epidemic. Big Facts Madonna went to her Instagram page this past weekend to speak big facts. The music pioneer blamed and credited COVID-19 for helping make […]

The post On Lock: Pop Icon Madonna Goes Nude For The ‘Gram In Bathtub To Address Coronavirus appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Madonna criticised for bizarre coronavirus message

Madonna criticised for bizarre coronavirus message 00:48

 Madonna has come under fire from fans for addressing them about the coronavirus pandemic in a video, whilst naked in her bathtub surrounded by candles and calling it "the great equalizer".

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rappinmitch_

Rappin Mitch On Lock: Pop Icon Madonna Goes Nude For The ‘Gram In Bathtub To Address Coronavirus https://t.co/1BS5kNCsQK 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.