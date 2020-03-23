Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Woody Allen memoir released as publishers cite freedom of speech

Woody Allen memoir released as publishers cite freedom of speech

Reuters Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
An independent publisher released a memoir by movie director Woody Allen on Monday after it was dropped by another outlet following protests over a decades-old allegation that Allen molested his daughter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @TheWrap: Woody Allen's Memoir Released Today by Arcade Publishing After Hachette Dropped It https://t.co/LXhkLM3wSa 52 seconds ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @THR: Woody Allen's memoir, dropped by its original publisher after widespread criticism, was released Monday after finding a new home.… 1 minute ago

johnstonglenn

Glenn Johnston Woody Allen Compares Himself To James Joyce https://t.co/OMDdBaQLn3 16 minutes ago

ANDREA08679408

ANDREA RT @raybae689: Woody Allen's Memoir Released Under New Publisher https://t.co/uchsJ0xI1q https://t.co/2uU5gW0nop 19 minutes ago

Dene71

Latte Larry's Woody Allen memoir has dropped after being dropped. See, that just sounds***stupid. #WoodyAllen Memoir ‘Apropo… https://t.co/mHBQlOTUd5 20 minutes ago

valahianss

Mocsoni RT @JohnnyFocal: Woody Allen’s Memoir Released Today by Arcade Publishing After Hachette Dropped It https://t.co/NdZMcaCJd3 22 minutes ago

MenendezRand

Robert Rand “The book is a candid personal account by #WoodyAllen of his life, ranging from his childhood through his acclaimed… https://t.co/OaLa1lIpb0 23 minutes ago

Diezmartinez

Ernesto Diezmartinez RT @nytimesbooks: Breaking: Woody Allen's memoir, "Apropos of Nothing," has been released today by Arcade Publishing. Its previous publishe… 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.