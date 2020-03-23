Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Neil Diamond changes lyrics to "Sweet Caroline" in coronavirus PSA

Neil Diamond changes lyrics to "Sweet Caroline" in coronavirus PSA

CBS News Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Neil Diamond is doing his part to promote steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus – and he found a creative way to do it. Diamond changed the lyrics to his iconic hit "Sweet Caroline" for a musical PSA about the virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Neil Diamond Remakes 'Sweet Caroline' in Light of Social Distancing

Neil Diamond Remakes 'Sweet Caroline' in Light of Social Distancing 01:01

 Neil Diamond Remakes 'Sweet Caroline' in Light of Social Distancing Neil Diamond took to Twitter to share a change he made to his classic single, "Sweet Caroline." Neil Diamond, via Twitter Diamond revamped the song's chorus with coronavirus-inspired lyrics. Neil Diamond, via Twitter According to the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsMassCentral

MassCentralMedia Neil Diamond changes lyrics to "Sweet Caroline" in coronavirus PSA https://t.co/1N35qvoh5h via @YouTube 6 minutes ago

ARecCol

A Record Collector Neil Diamond changes lyrics to "Sweet Caroline" in coronavirus PSA https://t.co/E30nSjrhIF via @YouTube 30 minutes ago

alexolsen24

Kim RT @JustJared: Neil Diamond changed up the lyrics to "Sweet Caroline" to make it about good hygiene - watch! https://t.co/s8psLrBLKY 37 minutes ago

TimTrump2020

Trump2020 Thank you Neil Diamond we needed that 👍 changes lyrics to "Sweet Caroline" PSA https://t.co/jaGB9qrsqB via @YouTube 2 hours ago

francois963

francois braeckman Neil Diamond changes lyrics to "Sweet Caroline" in coronavirus PSA https://t.co/Kc4axiIPni via @YouTube 2 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Neil Diamond Changes ‘Sweet Caroline’ Lyrics Into Coronavirus PSA – Watch! https://t.co/C9ehwVFVLi https://t.co/boHtaZ6Mm8 2 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Neil Diamond Changes ‘Sweet Caroline’ Lyrics Into Coronavirus PSA – Watch! https://t.co/lZzUCHCiGA https://t.co/YptJrLgOU5 2 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Neil Diamond Changes ‘Sweet Caroline’ Lyrics Into Coronavirus PSA – Watch! https://t.co/dGI2K7MpAT https://t.co/akrkTS1VEy 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.