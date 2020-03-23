Neil Diamond changes lyrics to "Sweet Caroline" in coronavirus PSA
Monday, 23 March 2020 () Neil Diamond is doing his part to promote steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus – and he found a creative way to do it. Diamond changed the lyrics to his iconic hit "Sweet Caroline" for a musical PSA about the virus.
Neil Diamond Remakes 'Sweet Caroline' in Light of Social Distancing Neil Diamond took to Twitter to share a change he made to his classic single, "Sweet Caroline." Neil Diamond, via Twitter Diamond revamped the song's chorus with coronavirus-inspired lyrics. Neil Diamond, via Twitter According to the...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
MassCentralMedia Neil Diamond changes lyrics to "Sweet Caroline" in coronavirus PSA https://t.co/1N35qvoh5h via @YouTube6 minutes ago
A Record Collector Neil Diamond changes lyrics to "Sweet Caroline" in coronavirus PSA https://t.co/E30nSjrhIF via @YouTube30 minutes ago
Kim RT @JustJared: Neil Diamond changed up the lyrics to "Sweet Caroline" to make it about good hygiene - watch! https://t.co/s8psLrBLKY 37 minutes ago
Trump2020 Thank you Neil Diamond we needed that 👍 changes lyrics to "Sweet Caroline" PSA https://t.co/jaGB9qrsqB via @YouTube2 hours ago
francois braeckman Neil Diamond changes lyrics to "Sweet Caroline" in coronavirus PSA https://t.co/Kc4axiIPni via @YouTube2 hours ago
Shatta Bandle Neil Diamond Changes ‘Sweet Caroline’ Lyrics Into Coronavirus PSA – Watch! https://t.co/C9ehwVFVLi https://t.co/boHtaZ6Mm8 2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Neil Diamond Changes ‘Sweet Caroline’ Lyrics Into Coronavirus PSA – Watch! https://t.co/lZzUCHCiGA https://t.co/YptJrLgOU5 2 hours ago
Global Connect+ Neil Diamond Changes ‘Sweet Caroline’ Lyrics Into Coronavirus PSA – Watch! https://t.co/dGI2K7MpAT https://t.co/akrkTS1VEy 2 hours ago