Neil Diamond changes lyrics to "Sweet Caroline" in coronavirus PSA

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Neil Diamond is doing his part to promote steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus – and he found a creative way to do it. Diamond changed the lyrics to his iconic hit "Sweet Caroline" for a musical PSA about the virus. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

46 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Neil Diamond Remakes 'Sweet Caroline' in Light of Social Distancing 01:01 Neil Diamond Remakes 'Sweet Caroline' in Light of Social Distancing Neil Diamond took to Twitter to share a change he made to his classic single, "Sweet Caroline." Neil Diamond, via Twitter Diamond revamped the song's chorus with coronavirus-inspired lyrics. Neil Diamond, via Twitter According to the...