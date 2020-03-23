Global  

WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks as White House Coronavirus Task Force Holds Briefing

Mediaite Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The White House Coronavirus Task Force will hold a press briefing on Monday to address the government’s ongoing efforts to handle the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Coronavirus twice as fatal in males: U.S. health official

Coronavirus twice as fatal in males: U.S. health official 02:08

 White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx on Friday said that in Italy she&apos;s seeing a &quot;concerning trend&quot; where it appears coronavirus is twice as fatal in males than females in &quot;every age group.&quot;

