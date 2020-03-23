Neil Diamond Changes 'Sweet Caroline' Lyrics Into Coronavirus PSA - Watch!

Global  

Neil Diamond is putting a coronavirus spin on his iconic hit! The 79-year-old singer took to Twitter to share a video of him strumming his classic song “Sweet Caroline” on his guitar, but changes the lyrics to add some advice about dealing with the outbreak. “Hands… washing hands,” Neil sings, “reaching out… don’t touch me, [...]
 Neil Diamond took to Twitter to share a change he made to his classic single, "Sweet Caroline." Diamond revamped the song's chorus with coronavirus-inspired lyrics.

