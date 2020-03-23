Neil Diamond Changes 'Sweet Caroline' Lyrics Into Coronavirus PSA - Watch!
Monday, 23 March 2020 () Neil Diamond is putting a coronavirus spin on his iconic hit! The 79-year-old singer took to Twitter to share a video of him strumming his classic song “Sweet Caroline” on his guitar, but changes the lyrics to add some advice about dealing with the outbreak. “Hands… washing hands,” Neil sings, “reaching out… don’t touch me, [...]
Neil Diamond Remakes 'Sweet Caroline' in Light of Social Distancing Neil Diamond took to Twitter to share a change he made to his classic single, "Sweet Caroline." Neil Diamond, via Twitter Diamond revamped the song's chorus with coronavirus-inspired lyrics. Neil Diamond, via Twitter According to the...
