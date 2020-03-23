Rita Wilson Shows Off Impressive Rap Skills While Quarantined - Watch! Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rita Wilson is quite the rapper! While quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus, the 63-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself rapping. The video starts off with Rita reading sci-fi novel Ender’s Game by Orson Scott Card when the 1992 hip hop hit “Hip Hop Hooray” by rap group Naughty by [...] 👓 View full article

