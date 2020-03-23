Christopher Meloni Goes Shirtless in His Kilt While in Quarantine
Monday, 23 March 2020 () Christopher Meloni is letting the world know that he is just as hot as the other guys named “Chris” in Hollywood! Most people just think about Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, and Chris Pine, but now you might have Meloni on the mind too. The 58-year-old Law & Order: SVU actor took to Twitter [...]
Astronaut Chris Hadfield Gives Self-Isolation Advice in New Video Hadfield is a former commander of the International Space Station (ISS). In a YouTube video titled 'Astronaut's Guide to Self Isolation,' the Canadian advises how not to get stir-crazy when you are home all day due to the coronavirus...
