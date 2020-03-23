Christopher Meloni Goes Shirtless in His Kilt While in Quarantine

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Christopher Meloni is letting the world know that he is just as hot as the other guys named “Chris” in Hollywood! Most people just think about Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, and Chris Pine, but now you might have Meloni on the mind too. The 58-year-old Law & Order: SVU actor took to Twitter [...] 👓 View full article





