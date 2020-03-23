Elle Fanning Finds Herself Married To 'Idiot' Nicholas Hoult in 'The Great' Trailer - Watch Here!

Elle Fanning has quite the reaction to seeing Nicholas Hoult‘s legs exposed in the hilarious new teaser for Hulu’s The Great. The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great (Fanning) from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. The first season centers on Catherine, who arrives [...] 👓 View full article



