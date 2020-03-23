Elle Fanning Finds Herself Married To 'Idiot' Nicholas Hoult in 'The Great' Trailer - Watch Here!
Monday, 23 March 2020 () Elle Fanning has quite the reaction to seeing Nicholas Hoult‘s legs exposed in the hilarious new teaser for Hulu’s The Great. The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great (Fanning) from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. The first season centers on Catherine, who arrives [...]
It’s time to rule Russia in a different way. #TheGreat premieres May 15, only on Hulu.
ABOUT THE GREAT:
The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia's history. With only occasional historical facts the...
