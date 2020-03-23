Global  

Liam Payne Writes Sweet Mother's Day Note to Ex Cheryl Cole

Just Jared Jr Monday, 23 March 2020
Liam Payne is sending a Mother’s Day message to his ex Cheryl Cole. The 26-year-old singer took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt note to both his mom and Cheryl, the mother of his son Bear. “Double special day today thanks to 2 very special ladies and a very special little man… Happy Mother’s Day [...]
News video: Liam Payne praises 'special' ex Cheryl as 'amazing' mum

Liam Payne praises 'special' ex Cheryl as 'amazing' mum 00:54

 Liam Payne has praised his "special" ex Cheryl for being an "amazing" mum to their three-year-old son Bear in a heartfelt Mother's Day (22.03.20) post.

