Garth Brooks went live on his Facebook account with wife Trisha Yearwood on Monday night (March 23) and they had so many people tune in for the show! Over 3.4 million people tuned in for the live episode of Inside Studio G: A Monday Night Conversation, during which Garth and Trisha sang fan request songs. [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🎉Becky🎉 RT @JustJared: Garth Brooks had so many people tune in for his live Facebook concert that there were some capacity issues https://t.co/bUN7… 16 minutes ago Shatta Bandle Garth Brooks’ Live Facebook Concert Had SO Many Viewers! https://t.co/oPBZQ2Wp7e https://t.co/e3lgdfpIaR 27 minutes ago Kim Kardashian Garth Brooks’ Live Facebook Concert Had SO Many Viewers! https://t.co/6pZhDuUZYF https://t.co/QsmK5u4TS8 27 minutes ago Global Connect+ Garth Brooks’ Live Facebook Concert Had SO Many Viewers! https://t.co/CTLbDOBavL https://t.co/EDnUs1rvWq 27 minutes ago JustJared.com Garth Brooks had so many people tune in for his live Facebook concert that there were some capacity issues https://t.co/bUN7zznvGH 29 minutes ago Acoustic USA Garth Brooks to live stream acoustic concert on Facebook, asks fans to submit requests https://t.co/KPxZRRaPfQ 51 minutes ago Prevention Magazine 7 Sweetest Moments from Garth Brooks's Facebook Live Concert With Wife Trisha Yearwood https://t.co/dcnjcG0RTe 1 hour ago Erin Delahunty Look, it may not be everyone's cup of tea, but Garth Brooks did a live-stream on his Facebook today, playing songs… https://t.co/o4XA2pmE0b 1 hour ago