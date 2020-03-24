Garth Brooks' Live Facebook Concert Had SO Many Viewers!

Global  

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Garth Brooks went live on his Facebook account with wife Trisha Yearwood on Monday night (March 23) and they had so many people tune in for the show! Over 3.4 million people tuned in for the live episode of Inside Studio G: A Monday Night Conversation, during which Garth and Trisha sang fan request songs. [...]
News video: Garth Brooks salutes 'hero' Kenny Rogers

Garth Brooks salutes 'hero' Kenny Rogers 00:42

 Garth Brooks has joined the country A-listers offering up tributes to Kenny Rogers, revealing the late singer provided the model of how a superstar should act.

