Tana Mongeau Calls Out MTV Over the Edit of Her Reaction to Trevor Moran's Relapse On Their Show

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Tana Mongeau is really upset over the editing on her MTV reality show. On Monday (March 23), a new episode came out that tackled Trevor Moran‘s relapse and struggle with alcohol abuse. Tana shared a very long response on Twitter to how the show made her look and called out the network for the editing. [...]
News video: Jimmy Fallon Virtually Interviews Trevor Noah On Hosting Late-Night TV During Coronavirus | THR News

Jimmy Fallon Virtually Interviews Trevor Noah On Hosting Late-Night TV During Coronavirus | THR News 01:45

 The 'Daily Show' host appeared as a guest via video on another home edition of Fallon's 'Tonight Show,' as he shared how he's dealing with having to stay indoors due to the outbreak.

