Salman Khan kick starts Radhe post-production during Janata curfew

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

With all shoots suspended last week, Salman Khan showed his fans how he was utilising the time to hone his sketching. But self-development is not the only thing on Khan's mind — turns out, like lesser mortals, the superstar too has adopted the work-from-home policy amid the current lockdown. It has been learnt that the actor... 👓 View full article

