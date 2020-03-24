Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Entertainment News: After coronavirus COVID-19 treatment, Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson feel better at home - Check health update

Entertainment News: After coronavirus COVID-19 treatment, Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson feel better at home - Check health update

Zee News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks was one of the first celebrities to have opened up on being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both were treated for the COVID-19 and stayed in isolation. After sharing the news about the illness with the world, the power couple decided to give a health update via social media to their fans. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: THR News - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Are Feeling Better Following Coronavirus Diagnosis | THR News

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Are Feeling Better Following Coronavirus Diagnosis | THR News 01:27

 Tom Hanks tweeted Sunday night that he and wife Rita Wilson are feeling better following their coronavirus diagnosis.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.