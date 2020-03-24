Global  

Katrina Kaif 'dishes out' tips on household chores

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Curfews and lockdowns in the time of COVID-19 pandemic have given our Bollywood stars a lot of time at hand to try out things they never had time to even think of, let alone imagine doing. Going by a video she put up on Instagram, Katrina has become quite an ace at dishwashing. What's more, she is seen imparting tips to fans on...
