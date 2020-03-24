Global  

Woody Allen memoir released as publishers cite freedom of speech

Reuters India Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
An independent publisher released a memoir by movie director Woody Allen on Monday after it was dropped by another outlet following protests over a decades-old allegation that Allen molested his daughter.
