Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rosie O'Donnell Raises More Than $500K for Coronavirus Relief With One-Off Show Revival

Rosie O'Donnell Raises More Than $500K for Coronavirus Relief With One-Off Show Revival

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The host of 'The *Rosie O'Donnell* Show' herself has contributed $100,000 to the charity episode benefiting The Actors Fund that supports people in the entertainment business.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Rosie O'Donnell's talk show reboot raised $500,000 for The Actors Fund

Rosie O'Donnell's talk show reboot raised $500,000 for The Actors Fund 00:50

 Rosie O'Donnell's talk show reboot raised $500,000 for The Actors Fund The presenter reprised her eponymous programme for the first time in almost 18 years as a livestream on Broadway.com to help raise money for those affected by Broadway's shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and she was...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.