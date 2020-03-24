Rosie O'Donnell Raises More Than $500K for Coronavirus Relief With One-Off Show Revival
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () The host of 'The *Rosie O'Donnell* Show' herself has contributed $100,000 to the charity episode benefiting The Actors Fund that supports people in the entertainment business.
