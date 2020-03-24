Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lena Dunham is Writing An Interactive Romance Novel During Quarantine

Lena Dunham is Writing An Interactive Romance Novel During Quarantine

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Lena Dunham has opened up about her plans during quarantine and revealed that she’s actually writing a romance novel. But, not just any romance novel – an interactive one. “I know it can get a little stir-crazy, and I think the best way to keep community is through shared storytelling,” Lena, 33, shared in an [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Lena Dunham writing interactive novel for Vogue

Lena Dunham writing interactive novel for Vogue 00:37

 Lena Dunham is teaming up with Vogue.com to write an interactive romance novel readers can influence while following it in self-isolation.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.