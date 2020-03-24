Global  

NYC Drag Star Nashom Wooden (aka Mona Foot) Has Died from Coronavirus at 50

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 March 2020
Nashom Wooden, known as drag performer Mona Foot, has died at the age of 50 due to complications from coronavirus. The 50-year-old entertainer passed away on Monday (March 23), his friend and former Project Runway winner Geoffrey Mac said on Instagram. “I lost my best friend today from the coronavirus, Nashom Wooden,” Geoffrey said through [...]
