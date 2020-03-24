Out of India, but there in spirit! Priyanka Chopra too participated in Janata Curfew clapping; watch video

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

She is in the USA currently in self-quarantine amid the global Coronavirus outbreak with her husband Nick Jonas, but that did not stop her to come out in her balcony to participate in PM Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew clapping initiative! Priyanka Chopra Jonas participated in the clapping initiative from her home in the... 👓 View full article



