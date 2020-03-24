Global  

BREAKING: White House Reports First Lady Melania Trump Tested Negative for Coronavirus

Mediaite Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
BREAKING: White House Reports First Lady Melania Trump Tested Negative for CoronavirusAccording to White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham, First Lady Melania Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus.
