Taylor Swift's Publicist Reacts to Kim Kardashian Saying the Singer 'Lied Through Her Publicist'

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Tree Paine, who has been Taylor Swift‘s publicist for years, is speaking out in response to Kim Kardashian saying that the singer “lied through her publicist.” Over the weekend, the 2016 phone call between Taylor and Kanye West, in which he asked her to launch his song “Famous,” was leaked online in its entirety. In [...]
