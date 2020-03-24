Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > See Photos: Amy Jackson celebrates her first Mother's Day; says can't remember life before her son

See Photos: Amy Jackson celebrates her first Mother's Day; says can't remember life before her son

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
A woman's first Mother's Day is super special. And that's just what actress Amy Jackson recently experienced with her son Andreas. Amy became a proud mummy to baby boy Andreas in September last year. Since then, her social media pages have majorly been about her son and about motherhood.

On Mother's Day, Amy Jackson shared a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: Boy hilariously roasts mom's homeschooling in journal entry

Boy hilariously roasts mom's homeschooling in journal entry 01:03

 On March 16, Candice Hunter Kennedy decided to give homeschooling a try. What she quickly learned, however, is that she is definitely not cut out to be a teacher. After their first day of homeschooling, Candice’s 8-year-old son Ben wrote a savage journal entry about the whole experience. Candice...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.