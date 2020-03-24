Joanna Serenko & Roderick Chambers Give Nick Jonas a Hard Decision on 'The Voice' Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Nick Jonas put Joanna Serenko and Roderick Chambers together for The Voice battle rounds! Team Nick saw the two vocalists perform a duet of Billie Eilish‘s “when the party’s over”. Joanna and Roderick put on one heck of a show that had all of the coaches in awe. “Wow… @joannaserenko and @musicbyroderick that was a [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this jonathan. FREAKING GOOSEBUMPS 🤤 Joanna Serenko vs. Roderick Chambers - Billie Eilish's "when the party's... https://t.co/83H7fVtsaB via @YouTube 2 hours ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @justjaredjr: Joanna Serenko and Roderick Chambers really nailed their performance during the #VoiceBattles! #TheVoice https://t.co/0… 3 hours ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @TVLine: #TheVoice Recap: Did the Right Singers Win the First of Season 18's Battles? https://t.co/3kvgS8X9dA 3 hours ago BetaSeries News The Voice Recap: Did the Right Singers Win the First of Season 18's Battles? https://t.co/CstJRpdNGE https://t.co/gfHkTCGjnU 4 hours ago SazNewsPro Official ‘The Voice’ Recap: Joanna Serenko, Roderick Chambers — Battles https://t.co/hojdV33bgg https://t.co/YMuLrPbCeJ 6 hours ago Chochilino ‘The Voice’ Recap: Joanna Serenko, Roderick Chambers — Battles https://t.co/Hp4QqFewuA https://t.co/5EVzxlYesz 8 hours ago URBANTIAN™ 'The Voice' Recap: Joanna Serenko, Roderick Chambers — Battles - TVLine https://t.co/lDid1rAGNW https://t.co/HLgY9CfbFV 9 hours ago Just Jared Jr. Joanna Serenko and Roderick Chambers really nailed their performance during the #VoiceBattles! #TheVoice https://t.co/0DqIfbVNd5 9 hours ago