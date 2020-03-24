Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Team Blake's Joei Fulco & Todd Michael Hall Battle It Out On 'The Voice' (Video)

Team Blake's Joei Fulco & Todd Michael Hall Battle It Out On 'The Voice' (Video)

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Joei Fulco and Todd Michael Hall were the first duo to battle it out on The Voice battle rounds! The two from Team Blake met with Bebe Rexha and got a few pointers for their performance. Joei and Todd sang a duet of Tina Turner‘s “The Best”. After their battle, the coaches praised the duo, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lj2626

Linda RT @mrhappybw: Just happy my two favorites from Blake’s team both moved on even though they battled each other. 😫. I love Todd Michael Hall… 3 hours ago

mrhappybw

Bryan Wayne Just happy my two favorites from Blake’s team both moved on even though they battled each other. 😫. I love Todd Mic… https://t.co/umlh2SPnYl 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.