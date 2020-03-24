Team Blake's Joei Fulco & Todd Michael Hall Battle It Out On 'The Voice' (Video) Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Joei Fulco and Todd Michael Hall were the first duo to battle it out on The Voice battle rounds! The two from Team Blake met with Bebe Rexha and got a few pointers for their performance. Joei and Todd sang a duet of Tina Turner‘s “The Best”. After their battle, the coaches praised the duo, [...] 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Linda RT @mrhappybw: Just happy my two favorites from Blake’s team both moved on even though they battled each other. 😫. I love Todd Michael Hall… 3 hours ago Bryan Wayne Just happy my two favorites from Blake’s team both moved on even though they battled each other. 😫. I love Todd Mic… https://t.co/umlh2SPnYl 3 hours ago